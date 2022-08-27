FCS Conference Trolled Nebraska During Game vs. Northwestern

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Nebraska was one of the most storied and respected brands in all of college football.

Now even Division 1-AA is taking shots.

On Saturday, one user tweeted that the Huskers are going to be playing in the Big Sky Conference soon with their performance in Dublin. But even that might not be an option...

"Nah we good," the Big Sky replied.

After overcoming a three-point halftime deficit to Northwestern, Nebraska was able to push its lead to 11.

But a curious onside kick call completely shifted the momentum back to the Wildcats who remain up with minutes to go in the fourth.

History isn't on the Huskers side either, as Nebraska is just 3-20 under Scott Frost when losing at the break.