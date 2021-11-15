The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium’s Field Turf Is Getting Destroyed

A field level view of the Washington Football Team stadium.LANDOVER - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of FedExField during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Houston Texans at FedExField on September 19, 2010 in Landover, Maryland. The Texans defeated the WFT in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Another year, another significant injury for a Washington Football Team player, potentially caused by the turf at FedEx Field.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III had his career derailed by the knee injury he suffered on the FedEx Field turf.

Fast forward to 2021 and Washington Football Team star pass rusher Chase Young suffered a similar injury. Young suffered an apparent non-contact injury, that is believed to be a torn ACL.

If it’s a torn ACL, Young will be done for the season.

FedEx Field has a natural playing surface. While injuries happen on both artificial turf and natural grass, there’s been some notable issues with the FedEx Field turf in recent years.

Get rid of the grass or turf they use at FedEx Field,” one fan tweeted.

I always knew the FedEx field turf would end Chase Young’s career I just didn’t think it would be so soon,” another fan tweeted.

Looks like the turf at FedEx Field may have just claimed another one,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what happened to Young:

Hopefully the injury to Young isn’t as serious as it looked.

The Washington Football Team, meanwhile, might want to look into a better playing surface moving forward.

