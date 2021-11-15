Look: NFL Stadium’s Field Turf Is Getting Destroyed

Another year, another significant injury for a Washington Football Team player, potentially caused by the turf at FedEx Field.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III had his career derailed by the knee injury he suffered on the FedEx Field turf.

Fast forward to 2021 and Washington Football Team star pass rusher Chase Young suffered a similar injury. Young suffered an apparent non-contact injury, that is believed to be a torn ACL.

If it’s a torn ACL, Young will be done for the season.

The initial fear for Washington DE Chase Young is a torn ACL, source said. The team is awaiting a full battery of tests, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, that would, of course, knock him out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

FedEx Field has a natural playing surface. While injuries happen on both artificial turf and natural grass, there’s been some notable issues with the FedEx Field turf in recent years.

“Get rid of the grass or turf they use at FedEx Field,” one fan tweeted.

“I always knew the FedEx field turf would end Chase Young’s career I just didn’t think it would be so soon,” another fan tweeted.

“Looks like the turf at FedEx Field may have just claimed another one,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what happened to Young:

Here's a look at the injury to Chase Young. He refused to get carted off at the end. Was helped to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/Gu8fAhxJDU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 14, 2021

Hopefully the injury to Young isn’t as serious as it looked.

The Washington Football Team, meanwhile, might want to look into a better playing surface moving forward.