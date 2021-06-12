The first race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix was red flagged on Saturday after Felix Rosenqvist went crashing into the boards at high speed.

Suspending the race to allow time and space for a safety team to rush onto the scene, Rosenqvist was pulled from from the wreckage of his No. 7 Dallara-Chevrolet. After he was removed, the 29-year-old Swedish driver was carried off the track on a stretcher.

While the crash looked brutal, IndyCar’s director of medical services, Dr. Geoffrey Billows, said that “Felix is doing fine.”

“He was conscious and alert the whole time,” Billows said, per NBC Sports. “No loss of sensation anywhere. No loss of function.”

Fully conscious and alert, Rosenqvist was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

NBC Sports replayed a clip of the in-car footage during today’s broadcast.

It appeared that the car’s throttle was stuck as Rosenqvist made turn 6 at Belle Isle Raceway in Detroit. He was unable to brake in time to avoid the collision.

Here’s a clip of the crash:

Scary incident for Felix Rosenqvist, which brings out the yellow. #IndyCar 🎥 @BrakeHard_pic.twitter.com/X0NGO22Buq — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) June 12, 2021

The race was halted on the 28th of 70 laps. Racing resumed after track workers repaired the barriers and cleaned up left over debris.

Our thoughts are with Felix Rosenqvist and his family as he continues medical evaluations.

[NBC Sports]