DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 03: Singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas speaks at the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show press conference on February 3, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Christopher Polk/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced significant penalties for the Miami Dolphins after an investigation into the team for alleged tampering and tanking.

The NFL docked the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2023 and their third and fourth-round picks in 2024. Additionally, owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17.

With Ross on the bench for a few games, fans wondered who would be in charge of the front office. Dolphins part owner Fergie - yes that Fergie - could be in line.

"With the Dolphins' majority owner and his top-ranking partner suspended, the highest-ranking team owner now appears to be Fergie. This is not a drill. Everybody must report to Fergie. Tualicious definition make the boys go loco," reporter Rodger Sherman said.

Fans are ready for Fergie to take over an NFL franchise.

"Fergie is going to do a hostile takeover of the Dolphins. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Black-Eyed Seize," one person said.

"We need the Dolphins on the Amazon equivalent of Hard Knocks that films during the season. I need to see Fergie running a football team on my television," another fan said.

"Just for one time in my life, I’d like for the Dolphins organization to be normal," a third fan said.

Should Fergie take over?