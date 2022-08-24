Fernando Tatis Jr. Apologizes After 80-Game Suspension

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has publicly apologized after being handed down an 80-game PED suspension.

"I'm really sorry for my mistakes,'' Tatis said at a Tuesday press conference.

"I've seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares. There's no other one to blame than myself. I haven't made the right decisions in these past two weeks, month, even the start of the year. I made a mistake and I regret every single step I have taken."

Tatis was issued the 80-game ban after testing positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid.

The All-Star shortstop initially said he accidentally took a ringworm medication that contained the banned substance. But later said he'd been dealing with a skin infection for some time, took a medication and tested positive shortly after.

"There's no excuses,'' Tatis continued. "I need to do a way better job knowing what is going inside my body."

"There is no one else to blame but myself. I made a mistake. I'm truly sorry. I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed. I'm going to remember what this feels like, and I'm not going to put myself in this position ever again. I know I have a lot of love that I have to recover. I have a lot of work to do, it will be a very long process. I'm learning, I'm maturing."

Tatis is in the second season of a 14-year, $340 million contract. He'll miss the remainder of the Padres 48 games in 2022, as well as the first 32 of 2023.