Fernando Tatis Jr. Loses Major Endorsement After Suspension

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Late Friday night, the baseball world learned that Fernando Tatis Jr lost a major sponsorship and endorsement.

Adidas cut ties with the San Diego Padres star after his 80-game suspension following a positive test for a banned substance. Tatis joined Adidas early in 2020 and even had his own signature shoe, the Ultra Boost DNA.

"We believe that sport should be fair," Adidas said in a statement via ESPN. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue."

Earlier this week, Tatis Jr apologized for his mistake.

"I have let so many people down," Tatis said in his initial comments. "I have lost so much love from people. I failed. I have failed all of them. I have failed to the front office of the San Diego Padres, Peter Seidler, AJ Preller. I have failed to every fan of this city. I have failed to my country. I have failed my family, parents. I'm really sorry for my mistakes. I have seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares."

