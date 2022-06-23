Fernando Tatis Jr. Taking Swings: MLB World Reacts

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 9: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on August 9, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is back to swinging a bat — and the MLB world is thrilled about it.

The All-Star shortstop hasn't been cleared for batting practice, but he was spotted swinging his bat at the Padres’ indoor batting cage at Petco Park on Tuesday.

"Turns out, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been 'mimicking' swings for a few days. He is to the point where there is discussion every day about his progress and what might come next," Padres insider Kevin Acee reported.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Big difference between BP and gripping a bat and simulating real swings and keeping up with your mechanics," one fan wrote.

"'Mimicking' i really wanna see how this one ends," another added.

Tatis broke a bone in his left wrist during this past offseason.

Acting manager Ryan Christenson explained Tatis' recovery process after the team's 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks earlier this week.

“It’s more of him doing a little systems check, trying to figure where the wrist has progressed,” Christenson said, per MLB.com. “I know he has not been cleared to go through any kind of swing progression -- hitting balls, hitting off the tee too much or any baseballs coming at him. As far as I know, it’s just a couple dry swings, getting the feel for it and figuring out which way we can go moving forward.”

The Padres are first in the NL West with a 43-27 record despite Tatis' absence this season.