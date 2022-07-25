Fiesta Bowl Has A New Sponsor: College Football World Reacts

The Fiesta Bowl will have a new main sponsor for the next several years.

The bowl officially announced on Twitter that Vrbo will be the new main sponsor going forward. It's perfect timing, especially since the Fiesta Bowl is one of the College Football Playoff semifinals this upcoming season.

Fans are wishing that Tostitos was back as the main sponsor after it served in that role from 1996-2014.

Sunkist was the first main sponsor of the Fiesta Bowl before IBM took over in 1993. After that, Tostitos had the honor of being the sponsor for nearly two decades before Vizio came in for a little bit.

BattleFrog was then a sponsor before the reigns were given to PlayStation. PlayStation had been the sponsor for the last six years before the deal expired in January.

The 2022 version of the Fiesta Bowl will be the 52nd annual game in the bowl's history.