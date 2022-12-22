FIFA Reportedly Makes Decision Following Salt Bae Incident

The thrills of the FIFA World Cup trophy presentation were marred by celebrity chef Nusret Gokce aka "Salt Bae" grabbing the trophy and kissing it on the field after somehow getting past security and others. As you might imagine, FIFA isn't thrilled by what happened.

According to ESPN, FIFA plans on taking "appropriate internal action" to address the breaches of protocol that enabled Salt Bae to get onto the field in the first place. What those actions might be, nobody knows.

Aside from messing around with the trophy, Salt Bae was largely ignored by Argentina superstar Lionel Messi and other members of the victorious La Albiceleste.

FIFA is obscenely lucky that it was just a clout-chaser and not someone with ill intentions who got onto the field. As you can see in the images below, some of the players had their families and young children on the field.

FIFA went through a lot to make the 2022 World Cup go off with as few hitches as possible. Outside of the controversies surrounding Qatar itself and a lot of cringe-worthy behavior, it wound up going about as well as they could have hoped.

But for such a gross breach of conduct to take place during arguably the most important moment of the entire tournament, FIFA needs to do a lot better.

What do you think FIFA's response to what happened will be?