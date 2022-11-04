FIFA Reportedly Urges World Cup Teams To Focus On Soccer, Not Politics

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

FIFA's decision to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been a controversial one ever since it was first announced over a decade ago. But with just weeks to go before the global soccer tournament, the soccer governing body has an urgent request for all participants.

According to the Associated Press, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura sent out a letter to the associations of the 32 participating nations calling on them to focus on football rather than on politics.

Via APnews.com:

“Please, let’s now focus on the football!” Infantino and Samoura wrote. "... do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”

“We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world... At FIFA, we try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world. One of the great strengths of the world is indeed its very diversity, and if inclusion means anything, it means having respect for that diversity.

“No one people or culture or nation is ‘better’ than any other. This principle is the very foundation stone of mutual respect and non-discrimination. And this is also one of the core values of football.

Qatar was a highly-controversial selection to host the FIFA World Cup when it was first announced back in 2010. The nation's human rights record is spotty enough, but some of the allegations of migrant workers being worked to death to build the nation's FIFA-specific stadiums have been downright horrifying.

Granted, Gianni Infantino was not the FIFA president when the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar was first made. But he's been president for six years now and has had more than enough time to make contingency plans if it was found that Qatar was not meeting FIFA's standards.

A statement like this suggests that FIFA haven't but that they're going to proceed anyway.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20.