What The Final Associated Press Top 10 Poll Will Look Like

College football’s 2019 season is starting to wrap up. Just a couple of bowl games remain on the schedule, with the national championship game a little more than a week away.

The final Associated Press top 25 poll will come out following that national title bout between LSU and Clemson. Obviously, the team that wins that game will be No. 1 and the loser will be No. 2 (probably, anyway), but what will the rest of the poll look like?

Associated Press national writer Ralph D. Russo took a shot at predicting it on Wednesday night.

Here’s what it might look like:

Just Spitballin' here what the final AP Top 10 could look like. dont @ me 1 LSU or Clemson

2 LSU or Clemson

3 Ohio State

4 UGA

5 Oregon

6 OU

7. Bama

8. UF

9. Penn State

10. Notre Dame — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 2, 2020

It’s tough to argue with spots No. 1 to No. 3. Starting with No. 4, it gets interesting. There will probably be some who argue that Oklahoma should still be at No. 4. LSU has blown out just about everyone and the Sooners beat the same Baylor team the Bulldogs did.

Oregon beat Wisconsin in a thrilling Rose Bowl game, so the Ducks could have an argument for the No. 4 spot, too.

We’ll see what happens when the final poll comes out.