Here’s Why The Final Four Floor Has Stars At Midcourt

The 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four is underway in Indianapolis. This year’s games are being played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the Indianapolis Colts.

We’re one game down, with No. 1 seed Baylor dominating No. 3 seed Houston in the first semifinal of the night. The Bears raced out to a big lead at halftime and never looked back.

No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 11 seed UCLA are currently playing in the second semifinal. The betting line was heavily in favor of the Bulldogs, but the Bruins have been playing them tough. It’s a one-possession game midway through the second half.

The actual floor for tonight’s Final Four games is drawing some attention on social media. The design of this year’s Final Four floor is a bit different than normal. This year’s court features several stars in a circular design around the midcourt logo.

The #FinalFour stage has never looked better 5️⃣ MINUTES UNTIL TIP OFF! pic.twitter.com/5xvt9ThJIZ — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) April 3, 2021

Here’s the reasoning behind this year’s design, from the NCAA:

“The center court element is the 2021 Final Four logo, created to help tell the story of basketball in the state of Indiana. Highlighted by the bracket elements, the stars and the prominence of basketball, this logo represents the rich history of the sport Indiana.”

SportsLogos.net had more details on the floor design:

The two-tone wood court features the Final Four logo at its center, which is surrounded by sublimated stars that mimic the Indiana state flag. The keys are light blue and bleed into the baseline, which includes the words “NCAA Final Four” on both ends. The sidelines, meanwhile, feature the phrases “Indy 2021,” “The Road Ends Here,” “Equality” and “Unity” along with a light blue and black paintbrush texture. Both the baselines and sidelines have a gold paint splatter effect that are supposed to “capture the motion and energy of the game.”

We’ll see Baylor taking on Gonzaga or UCLA in the NCAA Tournament national title game on Monday night.

That game will air on CBS.