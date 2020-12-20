The final Associated Press top 25 poll of the 2020 college football regular season has been released.

If the final AP Poll top 25 is any indication of what’s to come in the College Football Playoff field, there won’t be much drama.

Alabama finishes the year at No. 1 overall following the SEC Championship Game win over Florida. The Crimson Tide beat the Gators, 52-46, on Saturday night. Clemson comes in at No. 2 following the win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers thumped the Fighting Irish, 34-10, on Saturday night. Ohio State, meanwhile, comes in at No. 3. The Buckeyes got past Northwestern, 22-10, in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Who’s No. 4?

That would be Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish finish the regular season at No. 4 despite losing to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Here’s the final top 25:

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Notre Dame Texas A&M Cincinnati Indiana Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Florida Georgia Iowa State BYU North Carolina Northwestern Louisiana-Lafeyette Iowa Miami San Jose State Texas USC Tulsa Liberty North Carolina State Oregon

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released at the top of the hour on ESPN.

The odds suggest that the College Football Playoff field will be the same as the AP Poll top four, but we’ll find out for sure soon.