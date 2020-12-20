The Spun

Final Regular Season AP Poll Top 25 Released

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Saturday night.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide converses with Mac Jones #10 during pregame warmups prior to facing the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The final Associated Press top 25 poll of the 2020 college football regular season has been released.

If the final AP Poll top 25 is any indication of what’s to come in the College Football Playoff field, there won’t be much drama.

Alabama finishes the year at No. 1 overall following the SEC Championship Game win over Florida. The Crimson Tide beat the Gators, 52-46, on Saturday night. Clemson comes in at No. 2 following the win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers thumped the Fighting Irish, 34-10, on Saturday night. Ohio State, meanwhile, comes in at No. 3. The Buckeyes got past Northwestern, 22-10, in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Who’s No. 4?

That would be Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish finish the regular season at No. 4 despite losing to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Here’s the final top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Indiana
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Coastal Carolina
  10. Florida
  11. Georgia
  12. Iowa State
  13. BYU
  14. North Carolina
  15. Northwestern
  16. Louisiana-Lafeyette
  17. Iowa
  18. Miami
  19. San Jose State
  20. Texas
  21. USC
  22. Tulsa
  23. Liberty
  24. North Carolina State
  25. Oregon

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released at the top of the hour on ESPN.

The odds suggest that the College Football Playoff field will be the same as the AP Poll top four, but we’ll find out for sure soon.


