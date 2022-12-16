Fired NFL Assistant Files Arbitration Case Against Team

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former Arizona Cardinals assistant Sean Kugler has filed an arbitration case against the team.

Kugler was fired after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City before the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Arizona organization took swift and immediate action, firing Kugler on the spot and sending home on a flight the next morning. The team clearly didn't have much time to investigate the situation.

Kugler and his legal team have since denied all allegations levied against him. The former coach says the Cardinals fired him “without conducting a thorough investigation or interviewing him.”

“The allegations against Coach Kugler are simply untrue and have caused Sean, his wife and family enormous personal and professional damage,” Kugler's attorney Michael Petitti said. “Coach and his family have been desperate to understand from the Cardinals’ front office and others what rationale or evidence was used to terminate him for cause.”

Kugler is on a mission to clear his name:

“Respecting women is a core value for me, and something I have instilled in my children and the players that I coach,” he said in the press release. “The mysterious allegations by the Cardinals are untrue, and I want to clear my name. Be it a miscommunication or mistaken identity, my family and I will cooperate fully and honestly with the NFL, Cardinals, or any other agency to get to the truth in this matter and restore my reputation. There are incredible people that work in the game — from league level to my players, fellow coaches, and incredible support staff. I simply want to get back to doing what I love, and would like my family to have peace.”

This development certainly complicates things around the Cardinals organization.