First Player To Call Out The NFL Responds To Roger Goodell

Eric Kendricks, a middle linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, was the first player to publicly call out the NFL for their response to the nationwide protests.

“What actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform?” he wrote on Twitter. “Your statement said nothing. Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing.

“And we know what silence means.”

The NFL has since responded, publishing a video message from Roger Goodell, who voiced his support for Black Lives Matter.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.

Kendricks, 28, has reacted to Goodell’s message, saying he approves of it.

“That response was good,” Kendricks said in a Zoom call with reporters, per ProFootballTalk. “That’s what we wanted. We wanted to be acknowledged. We wanted it to be out there. It’s uncomfortable for everybody. Obviously, we play football, and we want to try to keep it to football as much as possible, but these are issues that are facing the majority of the players’ communities. So for us to feel like we can’t speak up about it and X, Y, Z, it just didn’t feel right. Finally having Goodell say those things and having our back, I felt like we can all move forward now. We all can take a deep breath and go after these issues that are plaguing our country. I’m thankful. I’m thankful that once again I have this platform and I have these resources that the Vikings have been so generous [in providing]. I truly believe that it’s going to bring the best out in all of us.”

Kendricks admitted that he was emotional when initially calling out the league.

“I was super emotional, obviously frustrated,” Kendricks said. “These things have been happening, so it’s like for us to just ignore it, that was an issue for me. I felt like me calling the NFL out, me putting that pressure on the league and using my platform wasn’t just to apply pressure to them. It was to apply pressure to the people who are around me. It was to apply pressure to myself. We all need to understand these issues that are going on in our country. We all need to not only educate ourselves further on these issues, we need to get out in vote and be part of the electoral process. This was all for me to apply the pressure. It was all positive intentions. Obviously I made a decision, but I stand by that decision. I wouldn’t have done it if the Vikings didn’t have my back, and we hadn’t already been talking about these issues previously.”

Several NFL players, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have spoken personally with the commissioner. Kendricks said he expects to do the same in the coming days.