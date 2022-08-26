Florida A&M Reportedly Makes Decision On Playing North Carolina This Weekend

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 29: General view of the Military Appreciation Day game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Idaho Vandals during play at Kenan Stadium on September 29, 2012 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Despite recent rumors about a possible cancelation, Florida A&M will travel to Chapel Hill for its Week 0 season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday.

Alison Posey of Tallahassee's ABC 27 first reported the news.

Earlier this afternoon, college football insider Brett McMurphy reported that the game status was "in limbo" due to certification issues on the FAMU side.

This is great news for football fans who are ready to get their first taste of college football action this weekend. This matchup is one of 11 contests slated for this weekend.

The Rattlers are coming off an excellent season in 2021, logging a 9-3 overall record. The Tar Heels on the other hand will look to get off to a better start in 2022 after a disappointing 6-7 campaign this past season.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff a 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network.