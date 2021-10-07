Florida Announces Major Plan For Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

The Florida Gators’ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is set to receive several interior upgrades over the next few years.

On Thursday, the university announced that “The Swamp” will soon be equipped with lower-bowl seat backs, scoreboard upgrades and improvements to the east and south concourses. While nothing is confirmed yet, the project has an expected end date in 2024.

“All concepts and projects schedules related to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium are aspirational at this point,” Chip Howard, Florida’s Executive Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs said, per Gators insider Graham Hall. “Any major changes to The Swamp would not occur until a project team is hired. Selection of the project professional team will begin in 2022.”

The pre-design phase of this project is expected to begin on Nov. 1 of this year, per project documents acquired by Hall. At the start of the 2022 season, work will begin on the scoreboard and sound system scheduled to be completed by July, 2023. After that, the construction team is scheduled to begin work on the seating and concourse renovations.

These seating upgrades will reduce the stadium’s capacity by thousands, though an exact number has not been determined. As of right now, Ben Hill Griffin is the largest stadium in the state of Florida with a seating capacity of 88,000 and standing room for 90,000.

“The Swamp” is the oldest stadium in the SEC at 91 years old. The most recent renovations on the Gators’ home took place in 2003.