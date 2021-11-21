Florida fans are continuing to trend away from supporting Dan Mullen.

With a little over a minute in the fourth quarter, Mullen went conservative against Missouri and played for overtime while his team was 5-5 and desperate just to make a bowl game.

It ended with Mullen punting in his own territory with 11 seconds left on 4th & 5.

Dan Mullen hotseat update: he punted on 4th and 5 with 11 seconds left in the game — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 21, 2021

Gators fans weren’t happy about this as it has been one tough season for their team in Gainesville.

It started out strong as Florida won four of its first six games, but has now lost four of its last five to drop to 5-6.

Florida then scored first in overtime to take a 23-16 lead and needed a stop to get to 6-5. Missouri had other plans as it scored a touchdown and then went for two and ultimately won.

The reactions from the Gator faithful as anyone could expect are all negative.

and dan mullen is fired https://t.co/CdXODgEP0g — Sam Calhoun (@_samcalhoun) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen literally said “That was the first game for the 2021 team” when the Gators lost by 35 to OU. I spent the entire offseason being called a hater for being the only person who took him at face value while many in the media were ranking him as a better coach than Smart — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 21, 2021

Potentially coaching for his job, Dan Mullen punted on fourth-and-inches, kicked a field goal on fourth-and-2, and willfully let the game go to OT instead of trying to move the ball 35 yards into FG position with over a minute left. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen isn’t coaching for his job, he’s coaching for a buyout — David Steinfeldt (@DSteinfeldt) November 21, 2021

Dan Mullen trying to get into the Florida facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/lMnTTPikKg — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) November 21, 2021

Prayers up for Dan Mullen who appears to be utterly devastated by his team’s loss to Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/DlHmbdXWt5 — Russell Smith (@Russell___Smith) November 21, 2021

Florida will now have to beat rival Florida State next Saturday just to be bowl eligible this season. Kickoff will be at Noon ET.