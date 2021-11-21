The Spun

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on the field.

Florida fans are continuing to trend away from supporting Dan Mullen.

With a little over a minute in the fourth quarter, Mullen went conservative against Missouri and played for overtime while his team was 5-5 and desperate just to make a bowl game.

It ended with Mullen punting in his own territory with 11 seconds left on 4th & 5.

Gators fans weren’t happy about this as it has been one tough season for their team in Gainesville.

It started out strong as Florida won four of its first six games, but has now lost four of its last five to drop to 5-6.

Florida then scored first in overtime to take a 23-16 lead and needed a stop to get to 6-5. Missouri had other plans as it scored a touchdown and then went for two and ultimately won.

The reactions from the Gator faithful as anyone could expect are all negative.

Florida will now have to beat rival Florida State next Saturday just to be bowl eligible this season. Kickoff will be at Noon ET.

