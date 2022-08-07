Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: A detailed picture of a Florida Gators helmet before the Gators take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisana Superdome on January 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming.

Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me."

Cox transferred from the Dawgs to the Swamp two years ago.

As a member of Florida's D, Cox racked up a team-high 14.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2021.

Obviously, there's no love lost between the two sides, especially after Cox watched UGA go and get a national title last season.

A former five-star prospect out of the Peach State, Cox is a consensus preseason second-team All-SEC selection. He'll look to show Georgia why by the time the rival schools meet on October 29.