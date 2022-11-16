Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: A detailed picture of a Florida Gators helmet before the Gators take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisana Superdome on January 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend.

According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons."

He's no longer listed on Florida's roster and his since announced that he's entered the transfer portal.

Black saw action in four games this year, tallying three tackles and an onside recovery, after making 10 appearances for the Gators last season.

He was the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 JUCO class, and Napier even praised the 6-foot-3, 223-pound LB back in the spring. Saying during offseason workouts:

One thing I would say about Diwun Black, during identity program I wrote his name down multiple days. He’s probably the gold standard when it came to effort in the program. And the guys really bought in. He’s completely changed his reputation in the building relative to his attitude, his work ethic. How he goes about his business. He’s really academically had a decent semester. He needs to continue to work hard, but I’ve been very pleased.

Black joins former starting outside linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. as the second Florida defender to be dismissed from the team in 2022.