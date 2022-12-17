Florida Gators Are Getting Crushed For Late-Game Decision vs. Oregon State

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators exits the locker room with his team before the start of a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

You know your program is in a dark place when it gets to this.

Down 30 to Oregon State with under a minute to go in the Las Vegas Bowl, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators elected to kick a field goal so UF could avoid being shutout for the first time since the Reagan administration:

Fans were quick to let the boo birds fly both in the stadium and on social media.

"All-time sad field goal from Billy Napier," BETSPERTS tweeted.

"Joke of a program," a user said.

"This can’t be the conference where it just means more," another replied. "Nasty display."

"My goodness this has to be so embarrassing for UF fans."

"Clown show," another tweeted. "Take the L like a man."

"The announcer should be fired. Terrible call. You would have thought that the Gators had just won the national championship and all they did was kick a meaningless field goal."

Down horrific in the swamp.