Florida, Georgia Release Joint Statement On Rivalry Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 29: Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators players line up before a snap during the first quarter of the game at EverBank Field on October 29, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

For generations, the Florida-Georgia rivalry game (aka the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party") has been played in Jacksonville, Florida and featured some of the best moments in college football history. But with big changes coming to the SEC, the tradition of playing it at a neutral venue is under threat.

In a joint statement released on Monday, Florida and Georgia stated that "a multitude of factors" will likely determine whether they can continue to play the game at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Stadium rather than standard home-and-home series.

"The annual game between our two universities is an important tradition. At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as the last contracted game nears. We anticipate following that timeline. When those discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors... and what is best for both schools' football programs overall," the two schools said.

Per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, the game is under contract through the 2023 season with an option to extend it to the 2025 season.

The Florida-Georgia rivalry has had 100 meetings (99 by Florida's count), with Georgia owning the edge in their all-time series.

It would be sad to see such a great college football tradition in Jacksonville come to an end, but it doesn't appear that the sides are eager to just let it die.

There's still time for everyone to work something out that benefits everybody.