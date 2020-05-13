Florida Governor Sends A Message To Every Professional Sports Team

Florida’s governor has issued a message today to every professional sports team in the United States.

We’re now two-plus months into the quarantine. Not every state is operating under the same guidelines, though, as some states – California, New York, New Jersey, etc. – are still being pretty strict, while others – Georgia – are starting to open up more.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis issued a message today to every professional sports team in the country. He’s telling them to come to Florida if they can’t operate in their own states.

“What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida,” he announced.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Basically The Entire Sports World: Come to Florida. You're welcome here. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 13, 2020

Major League Baseball and the NBA are two of the professional sports leagues in the United States that could be looking to start back up soon.

The MLB is reportedly considering a plan that would start games in late June or July, while the NBA is reportedly hoping to make a final decision on the 2019-20 season within two to four weeks.

It’s possible that both the MLB and the NBA could play its season in one area. Florida has some major sports complexes – most notably at Disney World – that could serve as a solid location for this.

And, based on the comments by Florida’s governor today, it’s something the state welcomes.