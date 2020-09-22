Florida High School Football Coach Reportedly Killed On Monday

Earlier this week, the Miami area lost a beloved figure when a local high school football coach passed away.

Corey Smith, the head coach at Miami Senior High School, died following multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report from the Miami Herald. Smith was 46 years old.

Police are reportedly speaking with Smith’s nephew, who was the only other person on the property at the time of Smith’s death. It’s unclear if he is a suspect as police are still waiting for more information.

“The 15-year-old in the home was unharmed. Police are still talking to him,” Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said Monday afternoon. “We’re still waiting on a warrant to get into the home.”

University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz released a statement following Smith’s passing. “Our entire football program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Corey Smith. Our condolences go out to his family and the entire Miami High community,” he said.

Our entire football program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Corey Smith. Our condolences go out to his family and the entire Miami High community. 🙏🏽 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) September 21, 2020

Local musician and football booster Luther Campbell also extended his condolences to Smith’s family.

“My condolence goes out to coach Corey Miami High football Head Coach his wife Family extended family his players His Gwen Cherry family,” Campbell said on Twitter. “This is heartbreaking I just got off the phone with coach two days ago explaining opt in opt out.”

Our thoughts are with Smith’s family and Miami community.