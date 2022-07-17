Florida QB Makes Decision On Controversial Nickname

7 Oct 2000: A view of the Florida Gators football helmet taken on the field during the game against the LSU Tigers at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainsville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Tigers 11-9.Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

Anthony Richardson is doing away with his "AR-15" nickname.

Richardson put out a statement on his Twitter saying that he will no longer use the nickname and the current line logo.

"After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname "AR-15" and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding," the statement read. "While a nickname is only a nickname and "AR-15" was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form. My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using "AR" and my name, Anthony Richardson."

This seems like the right call from Richardson since AR-15s have been used in multiple recent mass shootings in the United States.

Richardson is entering his sophomore season after playing sparingly last year as a redshirt freshman.

For his career, he has 556 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions.