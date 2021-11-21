Florida Releases An Official Statement On Dan Mullen

Florida has officially announced the firing of head football coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen reached the point of no return with the school after the team collapsed on Saturday night against Missouri. The Gators scored the opening touchdown in overtime before the Tigers answered right back and then won on a two-point conversion.

The school released a statement on its official website to announce the firing and confirm who the interim coach will be.

“The University of Florida has parted ways with football Head Coach Dan Mullen, Athletics Director Scott Stricklin announced Sunday. Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Greg Knox will serve as interim coach for the FSU game.”

Mullen finishes his tenure in Florida with a 34-15 record after being the coach for four years. He also won 21 SEC games and took the Gators to three New Years Six bowls while he was there.

This season was shaping up to be another good one, especially after how close Florida played Alabama. It lost by only two and won four of its first six games.

After that, it all went downhill as the Gators lost four of five games, including four straight against Power 5 opponents.

Stricklin is expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET to explain the firing.