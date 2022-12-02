Florida Reportedly Makes Decision On Jalen Kitna After Arrest

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: A detailed picture of a Florida Gators helmet before the Gators take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisana Superdome on January 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The University of Florida was rocked by a scandal this week with quarterback Jalen Kitna being arrested for distributing child pornography. Today, the University announced its decision on his future with the team.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Kitna has been dismissed from the team. He was recently released on bail.

Kitna appeared in four games for the Gators this year. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown, with most of that production coming in garbage time of a win over Eastern Washington.

Kitna is currently facing counts of distribution of child exploitation material and counts of possession of child pornography. If charged and convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

As you might imagine, Gators fans are glad that the team finally made a decision, though some wish they had done so earlier.

Jalen Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and received a number of offers from Power Five programs.

247Sports rated Kitna as the No. 784 prospect in the Class of 2021. He was the No. 55 quarterback in the country and the No. 111 player from the state of Texas that year.

But now Kitna has far greater problems than the future of his football playing career. Everything is going to be on hold in his life until he can get his legal issues resolved.