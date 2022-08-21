Florida State Open To Realignment: College Football World Reacts

MIAMI - JANUARY 1: A Florida State Seminoles cheerleader runs across the field carring a Seminoles flag during the 2004 Orange Bowl game against the Miami Hurricanes on January 1, 2004 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. Miami defeated Forida State 16-14. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Florida State Seminoles boast one of the most iconic college football programs in America with three national titles since joining the ACC in 1992.

But amid a year of massive realignment, could the Seminoles be willing to change allegiance too? It certainly sounds like they are.

In a recent meeting with the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, Florida State president Richard McCullough said that the Seminoles will do whatever it takes to remain competitive. To that end, he says that the team will be aggressive in finding the best conference for its programs.

"It's something I'm spending a lot of time on and we're getting a lot of help. We're trying to do anything we can to think about how we remain competitive. Florida State is expected to win. We're going to be very aggressive."

Florida State fans aren't opposed at all to the idea. Some are already coming up with suggestions for where they can go next (specifically, the Big Ten):

Florida State were independent between 1951 and 1991, during which they rarely made waves on the national level until Bobby Bowden took over.

After five straight top five finishes between 1987 and 1991, they joined the ACC in 1992, and promptly dominated the conference for the better part of 15 years.

But the possibility of getting a more lucrative position in a conference like the Big Ten seems too good to pass up these days.

Will Florida State stay in the ACC or jump ship with the others?