Florida State Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Player, Father Of NFL Star

The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly adding some NFL pedigree to their coaching staff in 2023.

The team is set to hire Patrick Surtain as the program's new secondary coach, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Surtain, the father of Pro-Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II, played in the

NFL for 11 seasons from 1998-2008. He notched three Pro-Bowl selections of his own during his playing days.

Surtain has deep football connections in the state of Florida. The South Florida native spent this past season as a defensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins, his former NFL team.

Surtain's 2022 season with the Dolphins was his first experience at the professional/college level. He'd previously served as the head coach at American Heritage School from 2016-21 — winning three state titles.

Florida State notched a 10-3 record capped off with a Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma to end the 2022 season.