Florida Stuns No. 7 Utah In Major Saturday Night Upset: Fans React

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Gator fans cheer as the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 15, 2007 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated Tennessee 59-20. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

What a finish down in The Swamp.

In Billy Napier's Florida debut, the Gators upset No. 7 Utah with a last minute go-ahead drive followed by goal line stand to secure the 29-26 win.

CFB fans reacted to the big time upset on Saturday night.

"Hate that Utah lost like that but what a clutch play by Florida’s D after being put on their heels that entire last drive," one user said.

"What an opener in Gainesville," tweeted Kevin Duffey. "Great game. Exciting new era for [Florida] fans. Great effort by Utah."

"The Florida Gators shock the world with a diving interception to upset Utah. Utes will go back to the land of 3% beer with a major loss."

"Utah wasted several opportunities, but [Florida] certainly looked better than I thought it would," another said. "Impressive showing from Billy Napier in his debut. Looked like a much different team than the Dan [Mullen]-led one that consistently beat itself."

"Losing one of your CFP picks in the first weekend is not a good luck. But down goes Utah to unranked Florida in the Swamp," tweeted Cory McCartney.

Not a great weekend for the Pac-12.