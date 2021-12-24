Florida WR Carted Off Following Brutal Hit vs. UCF

Florida receiver Justin Shorter had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter against UCF on Thursday night.

While the Gators were trying to mount a comeback, Shorter took a shot as he was trying to make a catch and laid on the turf for several seconds.

Prayers up for Florida WR Justin Shorter. He took a shot while going for the ball and was out. Hope it's nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/ax3DGaoNHW — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 24, 2021

Shorter ended up being taken to the hospital for further evaluation and posted a small update after the game on his Instagram story.

The caption was “Still me” as he was wearing a neck brace laying on a bed.

No official update on @GatorsFB WR Justin Shorter. But he did post this to his Instagram stories (@jshortz_6) late last night: pic.twitter.com/OgjjZyFtaC — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) December 24, 2021

He finished with 54 yards on three receptions before exiting the game.

Shorter had his best season overall and finished with 550 yards and three touchdowns on 41 receptions. He still has one more year of eligibility left so he will be back for next season.

The Gators lost 29-17 after they allowed the Knights to have a big second half. Florida was outscored 20-3 and ended up losing 29-17 to finish 6-7 overall.