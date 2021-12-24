The Spun

Florida WR Carted Off Following Brutal Hit vs. UCF

A closeup of a University of Florida football helmet.NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: A detailed picture of a Florida Gators helmet before the Gators take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisana Superdome on January 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Florida receiver Justin Shorter had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter against UCF on Thursday night.

While the Gators were trying to mount a comeback, Shorter took a shot as he was trying to make a catch and laid on the turf for several seconds.

Shorter ended up being taken to the hospital for further evaluation and posted a small update after the game on his Instagram story.

The caption was “Still me” as he was wearing a neck brace laying on a bed.

He finished with 54 yards on three receptions before exiting the game.

Shorter had his best season overall and finished with 550 yards and three touchdowns on 41 receptions. He still has one more year of eligibility left so he will be back for next season.

The Gators lost 29-17 after they allowed the Knights to have a big second half. Florida was outscored 20-3 and ended up losing 29-17 to finish 6-7 overall.

