Floyd Mayweather Sends Message To Conor McGregor After His Win

Following Conor McGregor’s dominant victory over The Cowboy in UFC 246 on Saturday night, everyone is rightfully wondering who the Irish star will be fighting next.

Could it be Floyd Mayweather?

The boxing star sent a not-so-subtle message to McGregor following his easy win in Las Vegas on Saturday night. He appears to be looking for a rematch.

Mayweather and McGregor fought a boxing match in August 2017. It was the second-highest PPV fight in North American history.

.@FloydMayweather has plans for him and Conor this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/fLe1v4jIGo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2020

Another Mayweather-McGregor fight would certainly bring in a lot of PPV money, but it’s probably unlikely to be Conor’s next fight.

The UFC star seems to be committed to his MMA comeback and there are a couple of big names inside the Octagon who could be next for McGregor.

Never count out the appeal of a massive PPV draw, though. It won’t be surprising if Mayweather and McGregor square off again.