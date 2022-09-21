Floyd Mayweather "Expecting" Another Fight With Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2017, "The Money Fight" between boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather and UFC titan Conor McGregor became one of the biggest fights of the past generation. But despite it being a decisive win for Mayweather, the two could be running it back.

According to MailOnline via Bleacher Report, Mayweather is expecting another fight with McGregor to come as early as 2023. Per the report, Mayweather would prefer the fight be an exhibition bout but there have been talks of making it a professional bout.

Mayweather has spent the last few years taking up big money exhibition bouts, facing social media influencers like Logan Paul and Mikuru Asakura, kickboxers and even his former sparring partner Don Moore.

McGregor, meanwhile, has been enjoying retirement since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021. Despite making money hand over fist with endorsements and other business ventures, he's expressed a desire to return to fighting.

"Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor," aka "The Money Fight" was a pay-per-view bout in 2017 between Mayweather, who had been retired for nearly two years, and McGregor, who had recently become the first-ever dual-champion in UFC history.

Mayweather and McGregor were two of the best trash-talkers in the game, and fans were itching at a chance to see them fight. McGregor boxed as an amateur in his youth, but was no pro.

It was expected to be a complete rout for Mayweather - and it was. Mayweather scored a TKO over McGregor in the 10th round, capping off a fight where McGregor appeared completely outclasses.

However, the fans still tuned in to watch, ultimately making it the second-most bought pay-per-view event in history at the time.

Perhaps the rematch will sell even more.