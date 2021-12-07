Floyd Mayweather Has Brutally Honest Admission On Canelo Alvarez

Not many people in the sports world like to talk trash – and can back it up – like Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

On Tuesday afternoon, he set his sights on one of his former opponents. Star boxer Canelo Alvarez is seen as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world right now.

However, Mayweather Jr doesn’t think Alvarez is much of a threat. In fact, the 44-year-old said fighting Canelo was “easy.”

“Let me tell you something about Canelo. That motherf***er easy. I’m sitting up here and y’all praising this dude and this dude was nothing. I was almost 40 years old when I cooked this dude. Easy.”

"I was almost 40 years old when I cooked this dude. Easy" Floyd Mayweather didn't mince his words when talking about his fight with Canelo 😳 (via @ShowTimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/iHUAhnf2wy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2021

Mayweather Jr. took down Canelo by majority decision on September 14 back in 2013 when he was just a few months from his 37th birthday.

The two never fought again, even though boxing fans called for the match to happen on several occasions. Mayweather hasn’t fought since taking down former UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017.

Perhaps Canelo and Mayweather should settle their differences in the ring.