Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Floyd Mayweather Tonight

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul just wrapped up their glorified exhibition match in Miami, Florida on Sunday evening.

The eight-round bout, which was available for purchase on pay-per-view via Showtime, was probably a bit more entertaining than expected. However, it was ultimately disappointing for those hoping for a Mayweather knockout blow.

Instead, Mayweather and Paul, who rose to fame via YouTube and Vine, traded jabs for the majority of the bout. Mayweather landed a lot more punches and was rarely touched up by Paul, though there weren’t any knockdown punches.

Everyone is pretty much saying the same thing about Mayweather on Sunday night: he got his money once again.

There are two winners tonight: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. They just made so much money. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather made a lot for money tonight. Floyd Mayweather lost a lot of credibility tonight. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2021

Mayweather counting his money after the fight pic.twitter.com/aqCsAiB8bC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2021

Mayweather admitted following the fight that Paul was more capable than he expected him to be.

“I’m not 21 any more,” Mayweather said, “(but) he was better than I thought he was.”

Ultimately, the match was relatively entertaining for the PPV price. Still, the big winners are clearly Mayweather and Paul, as they are now much richer men thanks to the exhibition match.

It will be interesting to see if we reach a tipping point with these celebrity boxing matches, but we’re clearly not there yet.