Official Rules Announced For Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Internet celebrity brothers Jake and Logan Paul continue to book bigger and bigger fights as they grow their controversial boxing careers. Logan has landed one of the biggest names in the sport for an exhibition: undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather’s last professional fight came in 2017, a heavily anticipated bout with UFC star Conor McGregor. Mayweather dispatched of him in a pretty boring fight, with a 10th round TKO to move to 50-0 on his career.

This Logan Paul fight, which takes place on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, is far from an official fight that will count against anyone’s record. There will not be an official winner determined, or judges in attendance. We may get a knockout, and the referee can stop the fight.

“Mayweather and Paul will wear 12-ounce gloves and no headgear, per the spokesperson. The spokesperson said the promotion could conduct some kind of vote for the winner, but it won’t be recognized as official. An exhibition does not count toward professional records,” ESPN reports.

Official rules for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight: —No winner or judges

—KOs allowed

—Eight three-minute rounds

—12 oz. gloves, no headgear

—190-pound weight limit for Paul pic.twitter.com/lKvR1Xa39I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2021

Logan Paul lost his professional boxing debut to fellow YouTube star KSI back in 2019. At a hair under 200 pounds, he’ll have a stark size advantage over Floyd Mayweather, but that’s about all you can mark down in his column here.

If you feel the need to watch this exhibition between a legendary boxer four years into retirement and a winless, controversial YouTube star, it will be available on Showtime pay-per-view.

The event is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET.