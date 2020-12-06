Breaking: Floyd Mayweather Surprises With Next Fight Announcement

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather surprised his fans with an exhibition match announcement on his Instagram page on Sunday night.

Mayweather, 43, has announced that he will be taking on YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition match in 2021.

Comic Book had more details on the surprising fight:

Undefeated retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will step back inside the ring for a “special exhibition” against Logan Paul next February, according to an announcement made by Fanmio on social media on Sunday. The event will air live on pay-per-view on Feb. 20, and fans can already order the pay-per-view now via an early bird special. “The undefeated boxing superstar @floydmayweather will fight social media sensation @loganpaul on February 20th, 2021 available to everyone worldwide on Fanmio,” Fanmio’s announcement read.

This is real, apparently.

“Super Exhibition Feb. 20, 2021 !!!! Early Bird Special On Sale NOW!!!!” Mayweather wrote on his Instagram announcement. “More Details Soon. Link in BIO..”

Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, recently knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in an undercard match for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight.

It’s a pretty big leap from Nate Robinson to Floyd Mayweather, though.

However, you can be sure that this one will do some serious PPV numbers. Like them or hate them, the Paul brothers know how to get an audience.