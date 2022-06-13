Floyd Mayweather To Hall Of Fame: Boxing World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Floyd Mayweather Jr. reacts after the welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

With a perfect 50-0 record and over a billion dollars in career earnings over a 20-year period, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame Sunday, per the Associated Press.

An emotional "Money" Mayweather called the honor the highlight of his boxing career.

I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best. ... I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. Bernard Hopkins said it best — `You’ve got to earn it.′ — and my dad earned this ring. I want to say thank you to everybody for your support. I want to tell all the fighters — thank you, you guys are remarkable. There wouldn’t be no me without you guys.

The boxing world reacted to "Pretty Boy" Floyd's induction over the weekend.

"THE GOAT… THE BEST EVER," one user proclaimed in all-caps.

"That left LETHAL," another user replied.

"This Floyd was a savage," Caoimhín Agyarko said of a young Mayweather.

"Friendly reminder, coming into this night the late & GREAT Diego Corrales was 33-0 with like 30 KO’s & multi division titles," noted one fan. "Prime Floyd Mayweather absolutely destroyed Chico at featherweight in unreal fashion."

There'll only be one Floyd Mayweather.