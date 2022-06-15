Floyd Mayweather Wants To Buy Franchise: NBA World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 13: Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks on while taking on Marcos Maidana during their WBC/WBA welterweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 13, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is working "behind the scenes" on potentially buying an NFL team.

This isn't the first time Mayweather has been linked to potentially joining the NBA world. He has said for years he wants to be an NBA owner, and recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal some more details of what he's been working on.

“I’ve been talking to certain individuals for the last six months,” Mayweather said Monday. “That’s something I’ve been working on behind the scenes, but I’ve never came out and publicly talked about that with the media.

“Me and my team have been working behind the scenes with the NBA. I can’t say exactly where, but I’m working on getting a team.”

Once the news broke, fans immediately started suggesting he and LeBron James work on bringing a team to Las Vegas together.

"Minority owner in the Vegas team, while Lebron and Fenway Sports group is the majority owner…makes too much sense," one fan said.

"Bron and Mayweather trying to buy a team?" another fan asked.

"It'll be a matter of time before Mayweather, John Henry and FSG pursue an NBA franchise together for Las Vegas," another fan suggested.

Will LeBron and Floyd Mayweather bring a team to Las Vegas?