Floyd Mayweather's Boxing Exhibition Has Reportedly Been Canceled

Floyd Mayweather's upcoming fight is reportedly getting cancelled at the last minute.

Mayweather was scheduled to fight his longtime sparring partner Don Moore on Saturday in Dubai. With just over 24 hours until the fight was supposed to take place, it's getting cancelled.

The fight is being scrapped due tp the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, per TMZ Sports.

"Government officials, according to WAM, the official UAE news agency, have suspended 'work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector' for the next three days due to the Sheikh Khalifa's passing ... and, according to our sources, that means the Floyd fight cannot happen this weekend," TMZ reports.

The good news is it sounds like the fight will potentially happen at some point next week. The temporary break from work in "ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector" will last only three days.

That means Mayweather and Moore could potentially reschedule the fight for next week or weekend.

Stay tuned for more details here. Mayweather and his team will no doubt be scrambling to get this all worked out.