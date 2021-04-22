The Spun

Floyd Mayweather’s Next Fight Has Reportedly Been Set

Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the ring.

Boxing fans won’t have to wait very long to see Floyd Mayweather back in action.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the Hall of Fame boxing champion is currently set to return to the ring in early June to face Internet personality Logan Paul in an exhibition match.

The fight between Mayweather and Paul is going to take place on June 5. It’ll be available on Showtime pay-per-view and should do very well in terms of ratings.

Mayweather and Paul were supposed to fight in February, but that bout was postponed. The site for their match in June hasn’t been announced yet. Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles are all under consideration.

Coppinger is reporting that Mayweather and Paul have to meet different weight requirements for this fight. The former can’t weigh more than 160 pounds, whereas the latter has to make sure he doesn’t come in at over 190 pounds.

There’s not much at stake here for Paul. At the end of the day, this fight will most likely help out his brand and give him yet another platform to increase his popularity. If he loses to Mayweather, no one is going to mock him.

As for Mayweather, he’ll need to make sure he doesn’t get too cute with Paul. He could let the fight go a bit longer than it has to, but he’ll most likely take care of business when it’s all said and done.

Are you excited to see Floyd Mayweather take on Logan Paul?


