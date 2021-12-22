Look: Floyd Mayweather’s Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Floyd Mayweather has never been afraid to make a fashion statement. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise fans that he posted a picture of himself wearing a bizarre outfit on Instagram.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayweather shared a photo of himself wearing an exotic coat with matching boots. It’s safe to say it’s not a jacket that you’ll see on a daily basis.

The picture Mayweather shared was apparently taken in Moscow, Russia.

Mayweather’s post on Instagram didn’t include a lengthy caption, but boxing fans around the world can’t stop talking about his jacket.

Here’s the picture of Mayweather going viral this Wednesday:

There are plenty of fans who like this outfit from Mayweather. One fan in particular tweeted: “The back of that coat is super cold.”

Some fans, however, aren’t very fond of Mayweather’s new look.

“I like Mayweather, but this fit here is atrocious,” one fan said. “The boots ruined it so bad. Why are they so high?”

Another fan referred to Mayweather as the “worst-dressed rich person of all time.”

Do you like Floyd Mayweather’s latest look?