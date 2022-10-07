Football Fans All Made The Same Joke About Tom Brady During Broncos-Colts Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady knew what he was talking about when he was discussing "bad football" during his press conference on Thursday.

Brady was asked about the parity in the league since a lot of the teams have the same record and he attributed it to "bad football."

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see," Brady said.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark then had a great tweet about how Brady predicted how this Colts-Broncos game was going to go.

"Tom Brady must’ve hopped in the hot tub time machine to watch this game before he answered that question about bad football today! Sheesh," Clark tweeted.

The Denver Broncos are only up 6-3 on the Indianapolis Colts as this Thursday Night Football game has been super dull. There hasn't been a touchdown scored yet.

You can watch the rest of this contest on Amazon Prime Video.