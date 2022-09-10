Football Fans Are Debating If Texas Is Back After Close Loss To Alabama

Is Texas back?

The college football world is debating that question after the Longhorns' narrow loss to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program hung with the big dogs this afternoon, losing to the Crimson Tide 20-19 on a game-winning field goal.

"Ive seen enough. Im declaring Texas to be back regardless of outcome," one fan wrote.

"Texas was so back for a quarter. That Ewers injury SUCKS," another said.

"This loss might actually be the first time I’ve felt Texas is “back” in the last 15 years," another added.

As if the odds weren't already stacked against them, the Longhorns lost their starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to injury during the first quarter. With backup Hudson Card under center, the 20-point underdogs nearly still pulled off the upset of the year.

Texas won its season opener 52-10 over UL Monroe. The team will look to bounce back with a matchup against UTSA next Saturday.