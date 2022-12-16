Football Fans Are Furious With Controversial Call During 49ers-Seahawks Game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Stop me if you've heard this before: A roughing-the-passer penalty took away a great defensive play.

It happened again on Thursday night during the 49ers-Seahawks game. In the third quarter, 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa was rushing Geno Smith and got to him just as he was throwing the ball.

Right as the ball was released, Bosa hit him and took him to the ground but was penalized for it.

Here's a replay:

It's safe to say that fans and media members aren't happy about this call, especially since it wiped out an interception.

Even though the Seahawks didn't get a touchdown after that call, they were still able to make it a two-score game (21-6) by getting a field goal.

It remains to be seen if they can mount a big comeback to avoid the 49ers clinching the NFC West tonight.

