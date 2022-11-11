Football Fans Are Loving Panthers New Uniforms

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 10: DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers blows a kiss to a fan during pregame against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers took the field for a home contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

These two teams met just two weeks ago, with the Falcons coming away with a 37-34 victory in overtime. It was a somewhat controversial result after Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore was called for a suspect penalty.

Carolina is hoping for redemption this time around and they'll look good doing it. The Panthers unveiled their "blackout" uniforms and the football world is loving them.

Check it out.

Some fans are tuning in just for the uniforms.

"Man I really don’t want to ruin my day by watching the panthers lose to the falcons but these black helmets are DOPE. Here we go again I guess…" one fan joked.

"PERMANENT!!!!!!!! PLEASE MAKE THEM PERMANENT!" said another fan.

"Panthers by a million," said a third.

Will the Panthers avenge their loss to the Falcons from two weeks ago?