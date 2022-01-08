The Spun

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay BuccaneersTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball in for a touchdown following a catch during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Prior to kickoff in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Saturday, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly injured his heel in pregame warmups.

In the first quarter, the speedy wideout went into the locker room but came back and saw limited action. However, Chiefs fans (and NFL fans for that matter) aren’t happy that Hill’s seeing any action at all.

Hill was noticeably limping on the sloppy Denver turf. With many pointing out that the team shouldn’t risk losing one of their most potent weapons with the postseason right around the corner.

“The Chiefs’ handling of Tyreek Hill is incredibly bizarre,” tweeted NFL reporter Matt Verderame. Adding, “If he’s hurt, rest him. If he’s not, play him. Don’t play the middle.”

“Chiefs need to take Tyreek Hill off the field and put him in bubble wrap for the playoffs,” said Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

“I, personally, do not need to see Tyreek Hill do anything else in the mudpie today,” remarked radio host Joshua Brisco.

“Why is Andy Reid keeping [Hill] in the game?” asked NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. “He’s clearly banged up… why risk further injury to your top WR?”

“Tyreek Hill doesn’t look right,” tweeted The Athletic’s Chiefs writer Nate Taylor.

We’ll see if Hill sees more snaps in the second half going forward.

