Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Prior to kickoff in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Saturday, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly injured his heel in pregame warmups.

this play in warmups is when Tyreek Hill hurt his right foot & is why he’s not playingpic.twitter.com/S7x3ue3mav — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 8, 2022

In the first quarter, the speedy wideout went into the locker room but came back and saw limited action. However, Chiefs fans (and NFL fans for that matter) aren’t happy that Hill’s seeing any action at all.

Hill was noticeably limping on the sloppy Denver turf. With many pointing out that the team shouldn’t risk losing one of their most potent weapons with the postseason right around the corner.

“The Chiefs’ handling of Tyreek Hill is incredibly bizarre,” tweeted NFL reporter Matt Verderame. Adding, “If he’s hurt, rest him. If he’s not, play him. Don’t play the middle.”

The Chiefs' handling of Tyreek Hill is incredibly bizarre. If he's hurt, rest him. If he's not, play him. Don't play the middle. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 8, 2022

“Chiefs need to take Tyreek Hill off the field and put him in bubble wrap for the playoffs,” said Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Chiefs need to take Tyreek HIll off the field and put him in bubble wrap for the playoffs. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 8, 2022

“I, personally, do not need to see Tyreek Hill do anything else in the mudpie today,” remarked radio host Joshua Brisco.

I, personally, do not need to see Tyreek Hill do anything else in the mudpit today. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) January 8, 2022

“Why is Andy Reid keeping [Hill] in the game?” asked NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. “He’s clearly banged up… why risk further injury to your top WR?”

Why is Andy Reid keeping Tyreek Hill in the game? he's clearly banged up… why risk further injury to your top WR?pic.twitter.com/yaPQ8QvrGC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 8, 2022

“Tyreek Hill doesn’t look right,” tweeted The Athletic’s Chiefs writer Nate Taylor.

Tyreek Hill doesn't look right. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 8, 2022

We’ll see if Hill sees more snaps in the second half going forward.