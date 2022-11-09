Football Fans Aren't Happy With Fake Adam Schefter Twitter Account

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Recent changes to Twitter's verification process are primed to make impersonation accounts as prominent as ever but even harder to figure out which ones are real and which are fake. For football fans, they've already been deceived by a fake account for a notable NFL insider.

On Wednesday, a tweet from an account identifying itself as "Adam Schefter" stated that the Las Vegas Raiders had fired head coach Josh McDaniels. But a quick look at the account clearly reveals that it is a parody account.

While the identification as a parody account is enough to keep the account from being permanently banned, it still caused major confusion for fans.

Football fans were largely able to figure out that it was fake, but a few admitted that they thought it was real at first. Now the replies are filled with people ripping the fake account for paying for their blue checkmark and admonishing Twitter owner Elon Musk for making it that much easier to deceive people:

"Got me... almost like the checkmark used to have some utility, lol..." one user replied.

"So this is all it takes to get verified now? Wasn’t the point of verification to stop fake accounts and now it makes it easier," wrote another.

"Come on man! I was about to start drinking and celebrating too. Lol," a third wrote.

"Almost got me... I was all excited."

This is going to be a recurring problem for the foreseeable future unfortunately.