Football Fans Furious With ESPN's Decision Tonight

On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were supposed to be released at 9:00 p.m. ET.

However, a showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan State Spartans delayed the show. After Kentucky and Michigan State went into overtime, ESPN announced the newest rankings would be released following the overtime period.

"REMINDER: the #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings will be revealed on ESPN after the conclusion of the first game of the @championsclassic, which has just gone to overtime," ESPN said.

Football fans weren't too thrilled the show was being delayed due to college basketball.

"Maybe try putting the football show during the football game," one fan suggested.

"If only there was a college football game being played tonight that could feature the rankings being released at halftime or something. Crazy idea, right?" said another.

Clearly football fans would rather see football-related content on their respective screens right now.