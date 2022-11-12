Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN After Awkward Veteran's Day Tribute

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world was surprised by one of ESPN's commercials.

During a segment where they wanted to celebrate the heroes who served in the military, the Worldwide Leader decided it would be a good idea to do that with a commercial first.

It was a bit awkward to say the least.

"This Papa Johns Shaq-a-Roni promo felt out of place while the ESPN broadcast paid tribute to veterans," Awful Announcing said. 'The Shaq-a-Roni is back at Papa Johns! And it's fit to feed a Shaq-sized family!'"

Fans couldn't help but fire off a joke or two.

"No you see it’s actually fitting, because all of our heroic servicemen and women made Shaq-sized sacrifices for our great country," one fan said before making it very clear they were kidding.

"But an Army is the ultimate Shaq-sized family," joked another.

Perhaps ESPN should considering not running an ad at the same time the network pays tribute to veterans next time.