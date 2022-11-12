Skip to main content
Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN After Awkward Veteran's Day Tribute

ESPN college football logo.

ESPN.

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world was surprised by one of ESPN's commercials.

During a segment where they wanted to celebrate the heroes who served in the military, the Worldwide Leader decided it would be a good idea to do that with a commercial first.

It was a bit awkward to say the least.

"This Papa Johns Shaq-a-Roni promo felt out of place while the ESPN broadcast paid tribute to veterans," Awful Announcing said. 'The Shaq-a-Roni is back at Papa Johns! And it's fit to feed a Shaq-sized family!'"

Fans couldn't help but fire off a joke or two.

"No you see it’s actually fitting, because all of our heroic servicemen and women made Shaq-sized sacrifices for our great country," one fan said before making it very clear they were kidding.

"But an Army is the ultimate Shaq-sized family," joked another.

Perhaps ESPN should considering not running an ad at the same time the network pays tribute to veterans next time.